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Rubio Says US Will Continue To Hit Iranian Tankers As Tensions Escalate

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States would continue to target Iranian tankers in retaliatory strikes on Tuesday, as US authorities said five vessels had already been hit.

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Rubio Says US Will Continue To Hit Iranian Tankers As Tensions Escalate
Marco Rubio said that US will continue to attack Iranian tankers.
Colombia:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States would continue to target Iranian tankers in retaliatory strikes on Tuesday, as US authorities said five vessels had already been hit.

"Iran continues to try to hit US naval ships, and for every time they do that or try to do that, they're going to lose tankers, and I think you'll see that again today," he told reporters on a visit to Colombia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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