Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Spans Hindi Conference, Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Mumbai from September 12 to 14, during which he is scheduled to visit the Asiatic Society in Fort and attend the sixth Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan, focused on Hindi, in Vashi. This year too, he is scheduled to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja idol on the first day of Ganeshotsav on September 14.

Having arrived in Mumbai on Saturday night, he was also likely to hold a late-night meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders to discuss organisational matters.

Asiatic Society Exhibition

Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the Asiatic Society that has a legacy of research and preservation of India's ancient texts and manuscripts. During the visit, he is expected to interact with office-bearers and members of the institution and visit an exhibition showcasing rare manuscripts and other archival material.

A key issue likely to be raised before the Union Home Minister is the long-pending demand to grant the Asiatic Society the status of an "institution of national importance". The demand has reportedly been pending with the Centre for the past four years.

The exhibition will also feature reference material preserved by the Asiatic Society related to P V Kane's five-volume work, 'History of Dharmasastra'. The material is considered significant for research into India's legal and social traditions.

The Asiatic Society's recent election had also attracted attention. The 'Asiatic Tomorrow' group won the election held in July, with former BJP MP Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe being elected president. Shah's visit was finalised following an invitation from the institution's new leadership.

Hindi Seminar

The second major event on Amit Shah's Mumbai itinerary is the sixth Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi. The two-day conference will be held on September 14 and 15 and will bring together Hindi writers, institutions, government officials and representatives from across the country. Senior ministers and officials from the Centre and Maharashtra are also expected to attend.

The event is being held against the backdrop of continuing controversies over demands that migrants learn Marathi too.

The decision to hold a major Hindi conference in Vashi, thus, is expected to add a political dimension to the ongoing language debate in Maharashtra. The state has been witnessing a heated debate over making Marathi mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has questioned the need for the Hindi event in Mumbai. BJP's Mumbai unit president Amit Satam hit back at Raj Thackeray, accusing him of hypocrisy over the Marathi language issue and questioning his decision to educate his children in English-medium schools.

Other Events

Shah will also attend the India Jewels and Jewellery Awards ceremony at the Bharat Diamond Bourse on September 13.

The Union Home Minister traditionally visits Mumbai during Ganeshotsav and seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja. This year too, he is scheduled to visit the Ganesh idol.