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Rs 68.53 Lakh Cash Found In Baggage Of 2 Flyers At Delhi Airport

The detection was made by CISF personnel deployed at Random X-BIS, ASG Delhi, based on behavioural observation and subsequent analysis of CCTV footage.

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Rs 68.53 Lakh Cash Found In Baggage Of 2 Flyers At Delhi Airport
A detailed baggage screening subsequently uncovered the Rs 68.53 lakh sum.
  • CISF detected Rs 68,53,500 unaccounted cash from two passengers at Delhi airport
  • Suspicion arose from behavioural observation and CCTV analysis at Random X-BIS unit
  • Passengers were travelling to Guwahati and Agartala with large cash sum in baggage
Will the passengers face any legal charges for carrying this cash?
New Delhi:

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 68,53,500 allgedly from two passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

The detection was made by CISF personnel deployed at Random X-BIS, ASG Delhi, based on behavioural observation and subsequent analysis of CCTV footage.

In a post shared on X, the officials said CISF personnel at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport detected unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 68,53,500 from two passengers bound for Guwahati and Agartala.

The post further added that the initial suspicion arose from behavioural observations at the Random X-BIS unit, leading officers to track and identify a second accompanying passenger via CCTV footage.

A detailed baggage screening subsequently uncovered the Rs 68.53 lakh sum. The individuals, along with the seized cash, baggage, and travel documents, have been handed over to Income Tax officials for further investigation, highlighting the sharp vigilance and surveillance capabilities of the CISF at the nation's busiest airport.

According to the officials, CISF personnel became suspicious of one passenger and identified him for detailed screening. During a review of CCTV footage, another passenger travelling with him was also identified.

The two passengers were travelling to Guwahati and were scheduled to travel onward to Agartala. During detailed screening of their baggage, CISF personnel detected a total of Rs 68.53 lakh in cash from the two passengers.

Following the detection, the passengers were handed over to Income Tax officials for further necessary action. The detected cash, baggage and relevant travel documents were also handed over to the department.

The detection highlights the vigilance, behavioural observation skills and alertness of CISF personnel in maintaining security at the nation's busiest airport.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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