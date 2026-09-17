'Not Ashamed': Anjali Arora Reacts To Trolling Over Sita Role In <i>Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha</i>

Anjali Arora has opened up about the criticism she has faced for playing Mata Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. The actor said she does not feel hurt by the trolling and believes audiences have the right to form their own opinions about actors and their work.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, Anjali said, "No, I didn't feel sad about it because we are public figures, and we have given the public a right to judge us. So, it is their wish to judge us positively or negatively. Everyone has the authority to like it or not like it. We are actors; whatever character is offered to us, we will portray it by giving our 100 percent. Once it comes out in front of the public, it is their decision the way they want to look at it. I have played the role of Sita Maa, and now, after watching the trailer, did you feel that she is the same Anjali whom we see on social media? My only aim is that when the audience watches the movie, they keep my personal life and personality aside."

Anjali also addressed the trolling she has faced because of her viral Kacha Badam dance reel. The video became one of the reasons she shot to fame on social media, but the actor said she does not want it to define her career or her identity.

"Whatever happens on social media, it is just for some time, but I don't know why people still remember it (her Kachcha Badam dance video). I didn't do anything different; I just followed the trend. I made that reel; people know me because of it, and I am very grateful for that. But that's not my whole life. People are trolling me that I used to dance, so how can I play the role of Mata Sita? Everyone dances; which actor doesn't dance? I love to dance; it is my hobby. I am not ashamed of it," she said.

Anjali's casting as Sita has sparked discussion on social media, with some questioning whether her image as a social media personality is suited to the role. The actor, however, has said she wants the audience to separate her on-screen character from her personal life.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is scheduled to release on September 25, 2026. The film will clash at the box office with The Vvaan.

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