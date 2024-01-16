All You Need To Know About Anjali Arora And The Morphed Video Controversy

Anjali Arora has claimed that she underwent severe mental trauma.

Actress and social media star Anjali Arora has taken legal action against news portals and YouTube channels for sharing a morphed MMS video of hers that went viral in August 2022.

As per reports, Anjali Arora has filed a defamation case against multiple media portals, accusing them of allegedly tarnishing her image by sharing the fake video. Anjali has claimed that in addition to losing job opportunities, she also underwent severe mental trauma.

The issue began in August 2022, when a video featuring a woman in an objectionable position went viral. The clip grabbed headlines when a few portals claimed that the woman in the video was Anjali Arora. Anjali could not file a complaint at that time as she was participating in a reality show Lock Upp season 1 that did not allow access to the real world. Now, as per a report by Zoom, an FIR has been filed and the police have begun an investigation into the matter.

Who is Anjali Arora?

1. Anjali Arora is a renowned social media influencer with more than 13 million followers.

2. Anjali Arora rose to fame after participating in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp season 1, which was backed by Ekta Kapoor.

3. Fans loved Anjali Arora for her equation with Lock Upp winner and current Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui.

4. The 24-year-old is from New Delhi and has worked in a few movies such as The Love Is Forever, Deliyans and Dilliwaliyaan.

5. Apart from this, Anjali Arora appeared in several music videos like Temporary Pyar, Aashiq Purana, Sajna Hai Mujhe, Shayad Fir Se, Tere Bargi and Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re.