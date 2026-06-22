Viral Pics: Anshula Kapoor's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin, Janhvi-Khushi And Arjun Join In

Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities kicked off with great grandeur and enthusiasm. Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others.

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Anshula Kapoor and her fiance Rohan Thakkar will get married on July 6, and the pre-wedding festivities have now begun. Anshula's pre-wedding celebrations commenced on Sunday, June 21, with close family in attendance.

Maheep Kapoor and her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, shared pictures from the festivities on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the celebrations. The photos show family members posing together and dressed in traditional attire.



Sharing her post, Shanaya wrote, "We love you @anshulakapoor @rohanthakkar1511," while Maheep captioned hers, "Shaadi begins Jai Mata Di, Anshula and Rohan." Take a look at Shanaya's post below:

Anshula Kapoor got engaged to her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in July this year in New York in 2025. The couple made the joint announcement via an Instagram post.

They hosted an intimate function in Mumbai, which was attended by their close family members. Anshula shared a carousel of images featuring her sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and her brother Arjun Kapoor. One of the pictures also included Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor joining the celebrations.

The caption read, "02/10/2025. This wasn't just our Gor Dhana; it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro's favourite words have always been 'Always and Forever'- and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don't just live in books; they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma's love... quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere."

"All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha," concluded Anshula Kapoor.



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