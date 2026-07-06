Spycam In Eyewear Inside Badrinath Temple Lands Mumbai Man In Trouble

A man has landed in trouble for using a spy camera to illegally film inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Badrinath Dham. Identifying himself as Jaiprakash Pandey, the man has apologised on camera and promised not to share the footage in any manner.

Any kind of photography or videography is strictly restricted inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Badrinath temple, a pilgrimage site nestled in the lap of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand dedicated to Vishnu.

Pandey, who lives in Mumbai, used a spy camera concealed in his eyewear to record inside visuals of the sanctum sanctorum.

Holding the device in a video, Pandey said, "I was caught making a video in my hometown through this camera, this is my fault, I did not know that it will not happen again and I am deleting the video and will not post it in any way."

The act violated the rules, security standards, and religious decorum established by the temple administration, said Chamoli Police, and initiated legal proceedings against the accused under Section 81 of the Uttarakhand Police Act.

In the interest of the temple's privacy and security, all illegally recorded videos and photos in his possession were also deleted.

Chamoli Police have also appealed to all devotees to adhere to the rules and guidelines laid down by the temple administration. They have also urged the devotees to refrain from any form of photography or videography in restricted areas.

Action will be taken in accordance with the law against those who violate these rules, police said.