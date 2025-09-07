Badrinath, Kedarnath Temples Shut Ahead Of Lunar Eclipse

Ahead of the nationwide lunar eclipse on Sunday night, the gates of Badrinath and Kedarnath temples, along with all subordinate shrines under the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), have been closed, as part of age-old religious traditions.

The closure began immediately after the commencement of the 'Sutak' period, which began nine hours before the start of the eclipse, at 12:58 pm. All temples remain closed until the end of the eclipse, the BKTC said.

According to Dr Harish Gaud, Media In-Charge of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), all shrines will reopen for devotees on the morning of September 8, following the purification rituals.

A lunar eclipse occurs only during the full moon phase, when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon. During this alignment, Earth's shadow falls on the lunar surface, which results in reducing its brightness and often giving it a reddish tint, popularly referred to as the 'Blood Moon.'

The Lunar Eclipse will be visible not only in India but in Australia, the Far East, the Middle East, Europe and some parts of Africa, says Former Director of MP Birla Planetarium, Dr Devi Prasad Duari.

While talking to ANI, Dr Devi Prasad Duari, called the upcoming Lunar Eclipse a global "mesmerising" event.

"Everyone should see this lunar eclipse because the scene of this great global event is mesmerising. No one should have any fear that something can go wrong during the lunar eclipse. Everyone should see this event because it reminds us of the Sun, Moon and Earth, which we do not think about every day."

