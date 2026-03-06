Video: NASA Captures Stunning "Blood Moon" Over Rocket Factory

Skywatchers across the globe, including those in India, recently enjoyed a spectacular view as a total lunar eclipse turned the moon a deep, glowing red. NASA's Marshall Space Flight Centre released a beautiful time-lapse video of the event. The footage was filmed over the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, Louisiana. This location is significant because it is where NASA builds the giant Space Launch System (SLS) rockets for its upcoming missions to the Moon.

A lunar eclipse of the heart ❤️



This timelapse showcases the total lunar eclipse from early this morning, Mar. 3, over NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.



Check out what other notable astronomical events are happening this year: https://t.co/LXdYEZVuk2 pic.twitter.com/zx9rgCHV67 — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) March 3, 2026

The eclipse began in the early afternoon, with the moon slowly entering the darkest part of Earth's shadow. By 4:34 PM IST, the moon was completely covered, appearing its deepest shade of red. This "totality" lasted until 5:32 PM.

While the event was clearly visible in North America, the Pacific, and parts of Asia and Australia, people in Europe and Africa unfortunately missed out this time. This was a particularly special occasion for those in the Americas, as the next total lunar eclipse won't be visible there until June 2029.

Why Does the Moon Turn Red?

A "Blood Moon" happens when the Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon. While the Earth blocks direct sunlight, our atmosphere acts like a lens. It filters out blue light but bends longer red light waves toward the moon.

It is the same effect that causes red sunsets on Earth. If there is a lot of dust or pollution in the air, the moon can look even darker or more vividly red.

Filming the eclipse over the Michoud facility was a deliberate choice by NASA. The site is currently busy preparing for the Artemis programme, which aims to send humans back to the lunar surface. With the Artemis II mission scheduled for late 2026, the sight of the moon hanging over the rocket factory serves as a powerful reminder of humanity's next big step into space.