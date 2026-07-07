Khamenei Will Be Regarded As Second Imam Hussain In 100 Years: Iran

Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will be regarded as the second Imam Hussain in a hundred years from now, Tehran said on Tuesday, as lakhs of people gathered across the country to pay respects to him at a grand funeral and chant revenge slogans against the US and Israel.

Briefing a group of foreign journalists amid the funeral ceremonies of Ali Khamenei, his family and other officials who were killed in the February 28 strike on Iran by the US and Israel, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that people have been likening the leader's assassination to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

"Ayatollah Khamenei will be regarded as the second Imam Hussain in 100 years from now," Baghaei said, adding that his killing is a "turning point in Islam, Shi'ism and Iran".

Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, was martyred in the Battle of Karbala. The battle is seen as a fight for resistance and Imam Hussain holds special significance among Shia Muslims.

Responding to a question asked by NDTV, Baghaei said that the demand for revenge against the US and Israel for their crimes is a demand for justice, and there is no wrong in demanding that. "What's wrong in demanding justice," he asked, as chants against the US and Israel grows louder.

Hundreds of thousands of people have gathered in Iran as the last rites of Ali Khamenei are being performed amid an overwhelming sense of grief and loss, with many demanding revenge against the US and Israel for the deadly strikes on February 28. The attack had killed Khamenei and four of his family members, including his 14-month-old granddaughter Zahra.

The tiny coffin of the child has become the defining image of the dayslong funeral procession amid a call for revenge by Iranians.

Mourners who have gathered for the funeral procession are carrying red flags symbolising "blood debt", and printed with slogans saying "Ya Latharat al-Khamenei" ("Oh Avengers of Khamenei").

This slogan is usually chanted during Muharram processions, and using it at Khamenei's funeral ceremonies symbolises that his killing is being compared to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

Iran has turned the recent war into a moral struggle between justice and oppression by repeatedly invoking the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and battle of Karbala, where he was killed.