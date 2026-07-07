Return Of War Possible, Prepared For It: Key Iran Official

Iran will abide by the Non-Proliferation Treaty, but it will remain prepared for a war with the US, said the spokesperson for the nation's foreign minister.

"More or less, there is a possibility of a return of war," said Esmail Baghaei.

He pointed out that since Iran has been attacked twice by the US amid talks, there is no guarantee that another attack won't take place.

"We have learnt our lessons, and we taught them lessons they need to learn. We are prepared for every scenario. Two times during negotiations, they attacked Iran. Every minute we have to be prepared. We have to be very serious about the possibility of war," he said.

Baghaei said that it has become difficult for the Iranian government to convince its population to give talks with the United States a chance. He, however, said Tehran remains committed to the Memorandum of Understanding with the US, which has installed an uneasy peace between the two nations.

"What's the guarantee that the US can't attack again?" he asked.

He said the large turnout at the funeral procession of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei -- who was killed in a US strike -- symbolises grief but also celebration of Iran's resilience and defiance.

On the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime chokepoint, he said it is Iran's responsibility and problems of navigation are taking place because of the US interference.

"The security of the Hormuz Strait is a service. The incidents (missile attacks on ships) have happened because the US is not abiding by paragraph 5 of the MOU and is interfering in the passage of vessels," he said.

Esmail Baghaei said that US President Donald Trump is threatening to attack Iran every day, which is a clear violation of the agreement.

"Iran is committed to implementing the MOU, but it is the US that needs to get its act together and implement the MOU and make its ally Israel abide by it," he added.

On the nuclear issue, he said there is not a single piece of evidence that Iran has ever deviated from peaceful purposes of fissile material. He said that besides the Fatwa issued by the late Khamenei, Iran is also a signatory to the NPT.

"Fatwa is based on religious principles. Iran is a signatory to the NPT. Iran is committed to the NPT. We have no reason to believe that the fatwa has changed," he added.

Last month, the US and Iran signed a 14-point ceasefire agreement to end the war that began in February with the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader.

Iran and the US have eased their blockades, with more than 200 ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz every day. However, sporadic attacks on ships still take place.