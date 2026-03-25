Akshay Kumar, 58, Has A Quip On Romancing 26-Year-Younger Wamiqa Gabbi In <i>Bhooth Bangla</i>

The conversation around older male actors romancing younger heroines has been rampant in Bollywood for the longest time. In fact, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which is currently wreaking havoc at the box office, was also in the spotlight for casting 20-year-old Sara Arjun opposite 40-year-old Ranveer Singh. Now Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of Bhooth Bangla, has also broken his silence on the matter as he will be seen romancing Wamiqa Gabbi in the film, with a 26-year age gap between the two.

What's Happening

Akshay Kumar told News18, "Toh kya hai? Humne pehle dekha nahi hai kya kabhi? It happens in Hollywood as well. Sometimes, it's the requirement of the script. (In real life too), so many people get married to partners older or younger than them."

Furthermore, Akshay Kumar praised Wamiqa Gabbi, "I first met Wamiqa when we were shooting for Bhooth Bangla. She works very differently. She keeps reading her scenes and rehearsing for them. She gets very serious. Tabu is more serious than her. Vidya, who I'm working with in Anees Bazmee ji's film, on the other hand, believes in being a free actor."

Bhooth Bangla director Priyadarshan too shares his perspective. He said, "There's something that people like MGR and NTR used to say... that there's a big difference between chronological age and screen age. An actor's screen age may not be his real age, but people accept you for your screen age too. I don't see any issue there."

He added, "When I shoot, I may look at a pair and feel like it isn't the right pair (and that may have nothing to do with their age gap). When I shoot with Akshay or Tabu, I never feel (an issue) looking at them. And once audiences watch the film, I notice that they don't feel that issue either. That's because of their characters and their screen age."

About Bhooth Bangla

The question about whether Akshay Kumar is afraid of ghosts comes at a time when his next release, Bhooth Bangla, is right around the corner.

This more-than-a-minute-long teaser, which was unveiled recently, introduces a bunch of familiar faces in a classic Priyadarshan comedy. Akshay Kumar-who has collaborated with Priyadarshan after 14 years-leads the pack with old-school energy. There are witty one-liners, glimpses of Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi, and more. Asrani, who died in October last year, introduces the Vadhusur curse in Mangalpuri in the opening scene. And, of course, there's a ghost hovering around the plot.

Akshay also confirmed that Bhooth Bangla has been preponed. Originally slated for release on 15 May, the film will now arrive in cinemas earlier, on 10 April 2026.

The duo last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and veteran actor Asrani. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Bhooth Bangla Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav Bring Back Priyadarshan-Style Bhool Bhulaiyaa Era