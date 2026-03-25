Akshaye Khanna Barely Comes To Mumbai. <i>Dhurandhar</i> Made Him Drive 100 km From Alibaug

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is being widely praised for the casting of Dhurandhar, but one of the film's biggest talking points remains how he managed to keep the identity of "Bade Sahab" under wraps for over a year.

Chhabra revealed that maintaining secrecy around the character was both deliberate and challenging. "I kept a secret in my heart for almost one and a half years. It was very, very difficult," he said. Despite constant speculation online, no one came close. "Every day I would read new names. People were guessing all the big stars, and I would just laugh. No one could guess that we were going to come up with a completely different name."

That unexpected choice was Danish Iqbal, an NSD-trained actor and Chhabra's senior. While the internet chased familiar faces, Chhabra was focused on talent and impact. "He is a fantastic actor. I knew he could kill it," he said, adding that the idea was to break the audience's predictable mindset.

This instinct-driven approach extended to the film's larger ensemble, which includes names like Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. Chhabra admitted that assembling such a cast in today's time is no easy task. "Even getting two heroes together is difficult today, but here we brought together so many stars, and correctly," he said, crediting the strength of the script.

Akshaye Khanna, known for being extremely selective, wasn't easy to lock in at first. "Initially, it was difficult to convince him," Chhabra shared. "I told him, please come and hear the story first." Khanna, who lives in Alibaug, made the trip to hear the narration in person. "He came all the way, heard the story, and said it's fantastic," Chhabra recalled. The turning point came soon after. "We sent him the script, and the same day he read it and called me back saying, 'It's so good, I'm doing it.'"

For Chhabra, that response summed up what worked in the film's favour, the writing. "The roles got them really excited," he said, pointing out that even parts with limited screen time made a lasting impression. He cited R Madhavan's role, which runs for just about 13 to 14 minutes but leaves a strong impact, much like Khanna's.

Off screen too, Khanna remains true to his craft-first personality. "He's not bothered about anything else. He only wants to act, only thinks about the script," Chhabra said, adding that this singular focus is what defines him.

Casting fresh talent came with its own hurdles. Chhabra admitted that finding the right fit for Sara Arjun was one of the toughest challenges. "We needed a completely fresh face and energy among so many big stars," he explained, noting that her lack of baggage as an adult actor worked in her favour.

Despite constant requests from actors wanting to be part of the project, Chhabra remained clear about his priorities. "I only focus on the script, the character, and the director's brief," he said, adding that actors today respect his process far more than they did a decade ago.

He also credited director Aditya Dhar for backing his vision. "He told me, do your magic," Chhabra said, praising Dhar's ability to stay focused and not get swayed by multiple opinions.

For Chhabra, the applause coming his way, especially for the secrecy around "Bade Sahab", is validation of a process built on patience, conviction, and a commitment to storytelling over stardom.

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