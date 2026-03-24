Casting Director Breaks Down Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Hair: 'He Matched Arjun Rampal'

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has weighed in on one of the biggest talking points around Dhurandhar - Ranveer Singh's striking on-screen look, drawing a rare comparison with Arjun Rampal, an actor known for effortlessly carrying unconventional styles.

Speaking about the buzz around Ranveer's hairstyle in the film, Chhabra admitted it was a bold and risky choice. "It's very difficult to pull off that hair," he said, adding that very few actors have the personality to make such looks work. "Arjun has that natural ability, and Ranveer has matched that here. The look works because it comes from the character," he said.

But beyond the visual transformation, Chhabra emphasised that Ranveer's performance is what truly elevates the character. According to him, the actor approached the role with complete clarity and commitment. "He was waiting to show the world how good he is," he said, noting how Ranveer chose to stay restrained in the first half of the film.

In fact, the controlled build-up was intentional. While other characters appeared to take the spotlight early on, Ranveer held back, setting the stage for a powerful shift later. "People felt others were getting the limelight, but he stayed quiet because we all knew what was coming," Chhabra explained.

That payoff, he added, is what audiences are now responding to. As the narrative progresses, Ranveer's performance transforms, revealing intensity and emotional depth. "He was fully involved, completely into the character. It's very difficult for an actor to be there 100 per cent, but you could sense it with him," Chhabra said, recalling the pin-drop silence in theatres during key moments.

One such moment, according to Chhabra, is shaped by director Aditya Dhar's brief to Ranveer for a crucial scene. "Aditya told him just one thing, any man should think twice before harming someone's sister, thinking of you," he revealed. That single line, he said, defined the emotional intensity of the sequence.

"The anger and tension on his face as a brother stays with you," Chhabra added. "Just look at his eyes in that moment, that's where you see the craft."

For Chhabra, while the look has grabbed attention and sparked comparisons with Arjun Rampal, it is Ranveer Singh's complete immersion into the role that makes the performance truly stand out.

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