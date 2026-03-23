Badshah <i>Tateeree</i> Row: Haryana Police Remove 154 YouTube Videos, 703 Instagram Reels After FIR

Haryana Police on Monday said that 857 links related to rapper-musician Badshah's controversial song Tateeree have been removed so far in coordination with various social media platforms, following due legal process.

An FIR had been registered in Panchkula on March 6, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals by Badshah in his recent music video Tateeree.

Haryana Police said it has intensified its crackdown against the "objectionable song", taking firm action across digital platforms.

As many as 857 links related to the song have been removed so far, including 154 YouTube videos and 703 Instagram reels, in coordination with different social media platforms, the police said in a statement.

"Notices have been issued to the concerned platforms directing the removal of all versions of the song, including re-uploads, short videos, and other formats. The step has been taken to curb the spread of objectionable content containing derogatory references towards women and minors," it said.

DGP Ajay Singhal said that any form of objectionable content undermining the dignity of women and minors will not be tolerated, and strict legal action will continue in cases like Tateeree.

He added that monitoring of digital platforms has been strengthened to ensure compliance with the law and to send a strong message to society.

The DGP also emphasised that the Haryana government is fully committed to creating a safe and responsible digital environment, and continuous and effective measures are being taken jointly by the police and the administration in this regard.

ADGP and Panchkula Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj said that anyone found creating or sharing reels, shorts, or any other form of video using the banned song will face strict legal action.

On March 19, police informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, had joined the investigation into the FIR lodged against him in Panchkula.

The rapper-musician had also uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle, apologising if anyone's sentiments were hurt by his latest song.

He had also challenged a State Women's Commission order dated March 13, directing the Panipat SP to register an FIR and arrest him in connection with a summons dated March 6.

The state counsel, on the instruction of the Panipat SP, submitted before the High Court that the police would not take any action based on the impugned order passed by the Haryana State Commission for Women.

The counsel for the petitioner then chose not to press the matter any further.

The Panchkula Police had registered the FIR on March 6 based on a complaint lodged by a resident, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in Badshah's recently released music video.

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