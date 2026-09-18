Woman On Honeymoon Suffers Severe Burns During Barbecue At Bengal Homestay

A honeymoon trip to the hills turned tragic for a newlywed couple from West Bengal after a woman suffered severe burn injuries during a barbecue session at a homestay in Darjeeling's Sittong.

The woman, identified as Nikita, is undergoing treatment in critical condition at a private nursing home in Siliguri. An FIR has been filed against the homestay authorities over allegations of negligence, while CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Nikita and her husband Souvik, residents of North Dinajpur district, had married about two months ago. The couple had travelled to Sittong for their honeymoon and were staying at a homestay in the hill region.

A barbecue session had reportedly been organised at the property on the night of the incident, September 13. In the CCTV footage, the couple can be seen sitting beside the barbecue when a man on the opposite side approaches the fire and appears to empty liquid from a can into it. Seconds later, the fire erupts unexpectedly, sending flames towards Nikita Das.

Nikita is seen engulfed by the blaze before she falls. As panic breaks out, her husband runs towards her to rescue her, while the other man quickly removes his T-shirt and uses it in an effort to extinguish the flames.

The family has also alleged that the homestay authorities failed to provide adequate assistance following the incident. Questions have been raised over the steps taken by the management to arrange medical treatment and other emergency support after the fire.

The homestay authorities have not yet responded to the allegations.

According to sources, Nikita sustained severe burns on multiple parts of her body. She was initially rescued and taken to a nearby hospital. However, as her condition worsened, she was shifted to a private nursing home in Siliguri, where she remains in critical condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, including whether adequate safety measures were in place during the barbecue and whether there were any lapses on the part of the homestay management.

(With inputs from Roni Chowdhury)