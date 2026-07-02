Lie Detector Test For Siya Goyal, Lover Chetan In Fiance Ketan Agarwal's Murder Case

In a major development in 26-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal murder case, police have formally moved to conduct a lie detector (polygraph) test on the two main accused, Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, 22.

The police have initiated the legal process required for the test, and the public prosecutor has officially verified that the procedure is underway.

Investigators plan to record and cross-reference the statements of both accused based on the findings of the examination.

Officials believe the polygraph test could provide critical clarity in the ongoing murder investigation.

Agarwal was allegedly pushed to death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune by Goyal and Chaudhary. Both the accused are under police custody until July 3 as the investigation continues.

Read: Siya Goyal, Lover's Snapchat Video Days Before Ketan Agarwal's Murder

Siya and Ketan got engaged in February and were scheduled to marry in November this year.

Police Probe Victim's Phone

Meanwhile, investigators have learnt that Ketan's mobile phone remained with Siya for some time after his death before she handed it over to his family.

While Pune police have confirmed that the phone was in Siya's possession for a period after the murder, it is still unclear whether anything was done with the device during that time.

Read: Ketan Agarwal Suspected Fiancee's Affair, Had Asked For Background Check

"There are no details on whether Siya and her co-accused, Chetan, tampered with the data," officials said.

A police official, quoted by news agency PTI, said, "She later handed over the phone to his family. We are investigating whether any crucial evidence was deleted or tampered with while the phone was in her possession."

Crime Scene Recreated

A day earlier, Pune Rural Police recreated the crime scene with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, who allegedly played a role in the conspiracy to murder Agarwal.

Police took Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort, where the sequence of events was recreated as part of the investigation, a Pune Rural Police official said.

The police had earlier conducted a similar crime scene reconstruction with Siya on Sunday. During the exercise, a dummy was pushed off the cliff in her presence as investigators recreated the alleged sequence of events.