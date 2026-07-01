Siya Goyal, Lover's Snapchat Video Days Before Ketan Agarwal's Murder

Murder accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary met at a cafe late at night weeks before they allegedly killed her fiance Ketan Agarwal in Maharashtra. NDTV has accessed an exclusive video of the meeting. Siya's family declined to comment when NDTV asked them about the video.

It is likely to strengthen allegations by Ketan's family that both Siya and Chetan remained in a romantic relationship even after her engagement in February.

In the video shot around 9.30 pm on May 23, Siya and Chetan looked cheerful. She held his hands and brought them around her shoulders to complete a hug-like gesture.

The video, whose authenticity and relevance are being checked, is expected to become a significant part of the investigation.

Siya's parents have told the media she was not in a romantic relationship with Chetan, but were simply friends.

"After her engagement with Ketan, I never noticed her avoiding Ketan or not talking to him or ignoring plans made together. Had she been with Chetan, she would have shown the signs. I never saw any such signs these last four months," Pooja Goyal, Siya's mother, told NewsDotz yesterday.

Many photos and videos of Siya and Chetan have already been circulating on social media. To a question about one such photo, Pooja said the two had gone to a friend's wedding.

"I want to tell everyone, if my daughter is guilty, fast-track this case as soon as possible and hang her," Pooja said.

The FIR filed by Ketan's father, Vishal Devichand Agarwal, alleged that both Chetan and Siya pushed his son off a cliff to his death. Ketan left home on June 18 morning, picked up Siya from Kiwale bridge on the Pune-Mumbai highway before finally heading to the fort. At 10.45 am, Siya called her fiance's mother, claiming that he had accidentally fallen into a gorge at Lohagad Fort. Locals and the police found him in the gorge and took him to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

On June 21, Ketan Agarwal's father and relatives visited the exact spot of the fall and concluded that the location made an accidental slip highly improbable, according to the FIR. His friends, Navdeep Jindal and Tarun Mittal, accompanied the family to inspect the cliff.