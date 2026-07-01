Ketan Agarwal Suspected Fiancee's Affair, Had Asked For Background Check

Ketan Agarwal, the son of a prominent Maharashtra businessman who was allegedly killed by his finacee Siya Goyal and her lover last month, was suspicious of her affair and had asked his family to run a background check on her before their marriage was finalised, the probe has revealed.

According to the police, Ketan's father, in his complaint, had mentioned that his son was repeatedly voicing concerns about Siya's closeness to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, saying she often mentioned the latter's name in their conversation. Ketan believed that Siya was having an affair, but his family assured him that there was nothing to worry about as Siya's family members were close friends, officials said.

Siya and Ketan's matchmaking had been done through a common relative of the Agarwals and Goyals.

The two had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding was scheduled for November. Their families had booked a palace in Jaipur for Rs 17 crore and arranged two private planes to fly guests for their wedding. Months before the ceremony, the two families had planned a trip to Bali, but had to cancel it when Ketan realised his passport was missing upon arriving at Mumbai airport. According to Ketan's father, Siya had sabotaged the trip. She had gone back to the car when they had stopped at a food mall and stole his passport, he claimed.

After the incident, Ketan had approached his father about Siya picking up fights over small issues. However, his father told him that as she is young, she might have been behaving in that manner and assured that they would counsel her, the police said.

Failed murder attempt

On June 14, Siya and Ketan went to the Lohagad Fort - where she allegedly pushed him, but he managed to grab a cliffside bush. To cover tracks, Siya created a distraction by screaming about a fake snake sighting and then hugging him.

After returning from the trip, Ketan had once again asked his father whether they had conducted a thorough inquiry about Siya. According to him, Siya's phone was often busy whenever he had called her.

Siya and her lover then killed Ketan on June 18.

Case files revealed that the two had also locked in a "plan C" in case the earlier planned crime had failed.

Cops to recreate scene with Chetan Chaudhary

The Lonavala police today arrived at the Lohagad Fort with co-accused Chetan to recreate the crime scene.

Chetan, who was seen on CCTV, will be analysed from the same location.

(With inputs from PTI)