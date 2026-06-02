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Trump's "Eternity" Hope For Israel And Iran-Backed Hezbollah

Trump said on his Truth Social network that Hezbollah had "agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let's see how long that lasts -- Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!"

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Trump's "Eternity" Hope For Israel And Iran-Backed Hezbollah
Trump said on his Truth Social network that Hezbollah had "agreed to stop shooting at Israel.

President Donald Trump said Monday he hoped Israel and Hezbollah would stop fighting forever, doubling down on claims of a ceasefire despite Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu reserving the right to strike the Lebanese group.

Trump said on his Truth Social network that Hezbollah had "agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let's see how long that lasts -- Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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