Meghan Markle Shares Her Family's 'Rose And Thorn' Tradition With Her Children

Meghan Markle has opened up about a meaningful evening tradition that she shares with her children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. The Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to discussing parenthood, and this revelation offers a deeper insight into her family life and her bond with her little ones.

On October 23, Meghan attended an event at Godmother's Bookstore in Summerland, California, where she engaged in an open conversation with her friend and author-lifestyle creator, Courtney Adamo.

Meghan revealed that at the dinner table, she asks Archie and Lilibet for their "rose and thorn". While the rose symbolises the best part of their day, the thorn represents moments that did not make them "feel so good".

"Especially with young children, it's a great opener for when you reach that stage where your kids just give you a yes or no answer," said Meghan, adding that this ritual is important because no day is perfect.

The Duchess of Sussex shared that, lately, Lilibet's life is like a garden full of roses. "Our daughter - she's 4, and she has a very strong personality and she's incredible. And now she's in this moment where I say, 'What was your rose and your thorn?' And she goes, 'My day was just a blast,'" she said.

Alongside the 'rose' and 'thorn' ritual, Meghan also spoke about another custom she practises with her children. She calls it the "healing blanket", which is a special blanket gifted to Archie and Lilibet by the bookstore's co-founder, Victoria Jackson. Meghan admitted that whenever one of them doesn't feel well, they reach for the "healing blanket" for comfort.

In another highlight from the conversation, Meghan mentioned her morning ritual of playing music in the house. She confessed to carrying a portable speaker while travelling so as not to disrupt the music routine.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in 2018. The couple welcomed Archie in 2019 and Lilibet in 2021.

