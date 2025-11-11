Advertisement

Influencer Trolls Meghan Markle For Rs 5,600 Candle, Finds "There Is No Wick"

The post revealed an elegant ceramic vessel filled to the brim with wax; however, the wick was missing

Link Lauren/ X, Meghan Markle/ Instagram

A social media influencer recently got “Markled” after receiving a unique candle from Meghan Markle's brand, As Ever. The Duchess of Sussex launched the lifestyle company in March this year, specialising in artisanal food products, sparkling wine, scented candles and more.

On Monday (November 10), TikToker Link Lauren shared a post on X, unboxing the Signature Candle, infused with the essence of water lotus, sandalwood and California poppy. What surprised the influencer, however, was that the candle came without a wick.

Influencer Orders Meghan Markle's $64 Candle, It Comes Without A Wick

One of the videos attached to the post revealed an elegant ceramic vessel filled to the brim with wax. However, the wick, which was supposed to be at the centre and is necessary for the candle to burn, was missing.

The side note read, “I got Markled! I unboxed Meghan Markle's new $65 candle on my show today. There is no wick! Kind of a metaphor for her career. Nothing is lighting.”

The internet wasted no time reacting to the post.

“You could use a candle warmer since it has no wick,” suggested a user.

“It's so Meghan. Wick sold separately,” noted another.

“Even the candles are getting Markled,” read a remark.

“Maybe she was sending you a signal. There's no light in her life,” joked an individual.

“Maybe you have to dig for it. Isn't that her motto, 'keep digging to reach results?'” commented one person.

About Meghan Markle's Brand

As per As Ever's website, the Signature Candle No. 084 is crafted from coconut apricot wax (coconut wax, soy wax, paraffin wax, apricot oil and fragrance oil), carrying an “earthy tone” that reflects the scent of Meghan Markle's “family home”, connected to a “memory or mood” of her “own rituals and joyful memories.” It is said to fill the air with “fragrant sweet wood, delicate florals, and California wildflowers, for an elevated cosiness that feels like a hug.”

Other items sold by As Ever include herbal teas, crepe baking mix, shortbread cookie mix, flower sprinkles, apricot spread and orange blossom honey.

Besides the scented candle, Link Lauren also tried As Ever's orange marmalade and admitted that he did not like its flavour.

