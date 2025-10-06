Meghan Markle Trolled For Insensitive Video From Near Diana's Death Site In Paris

Meghan Markle returned to Europe for her first-ever appearance at Paris Fashion Week. The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the Balenciaga Wear Spring/Summer 2026 show, marking her first visit to Europe since 2022. While Meghan's fans were thrilled to see her back on the international scene, not everyone was impressed with her choice of event.

The Duchess of Sussex came under scrutiny, with many critics accusing her of showing disrespect towards the late Princess Diana.

Did Meghan Markle Disrespect Princess Diana?

The backlash erupted after a video went viral showing Meghan Markle relaxing inside a limousine near the Paris tunnel where Princess Diana tragically died in 1997. The clip, which Markle, 44, reportedly shared on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, captured the car driving past landmarks such as the Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides.

In the video, Markle is seen reclining in her seat and casually stretching her legs, prompting outrage among social media users who felt the gesture was inappropriate given the proximity to the site of Diana's fatal crash. According to reports, the limousine was travelling close to the Pont de l'Alma, adjacent to the tunnel where Princess Diana's accident occurred - a location still regarded as a solemn place by many admirers of the princess.

One comment read, "A lot of us thought she'd do this, esp after ny. Its more than for attention, to upset H..or praise over William's interview, yesterday."

Another user commented, "I hope this cruel, callous and bizarre act and this behavior solidifies the finality of her being fully exposed."

Meghan Markle Trolled For Attending Balenciaga Show

The controversy did not stop there, many criticised her for attending the Balenciaga show - a brand that faced global backlash in 2022 for a controversial ad campaign.

Many users on X (formerly Twitter) criticised her for it. Here's how the internet reacted:

One person wrote, “Obviously she's not a true advocate for children. Or she's so poor now she doesn't care?”

The criticism did not stop there. Another user pointed out, “Megan Markle attending a fashion show heavily backed by Balenciaga. Megan you are the epitome of a hypocrite. Don't ever talk about the safety of children again.”

The backlash was rooted in Balenciaga's 2022 campaign that featured children holding teddy bear handbags dressed in bondage-style accessories. The campaign had been condemned worldwide, and though the brand issued an apology and took responsibility, the association still remains sensitive for many.

Even Meghan's all-white outfit drew some negative comments. A person remarked, “Doing what she does best, making a fool of herself. While wearing a 'High Priestess' bed sheet.”

Another one added, “Meghan not only dares to highlight a disgusting brand like Balenciaga, but her ridiculous outfit seems more reminiscent of a despotic dictator, just as many have described Meghan as a bully in heels, harassing her staff.”

So while Meghan's Paris Fashion Week outing was meant to be a quiet style moment, it turned into yet another example of how every public move she makes continues to spark conversation – and in this case, plenty of online heat.