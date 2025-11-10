Viral Video: Tourism Ad On What 'Beautiful Bombay' Looked Like In 1970s Is A Throwback Gem

Bombay (now Mumbai) has always been a cultural hub and a sought-after destination among tourists, both from India and abroad. While today, it is the financial and entertainment capital of the country, it has always been an example of what a cosmopolitan city looks like.

To boost tourism in the city, the Indian government pitched the 'beautiful Bombay' to tourists, and it is safe to say that the video was far more convincing than the advertisements we see today (even the viral ones).

Indian Government's Pitch For 'Beautiful Bombay'

The video begins with young women in their finest sarees, donning sunglasses, and flaunting neat updos (much like how we saw in the 70s-80s Hindi films). The camera captures a horse race and shifts to tourists enjoying a sauna bath, swimming, working out in a fully-equipped gym, and practising yoga.

"Truly a cosmopolitan, Bombay is a city alive with fun and excitement, a happy blend of east and the west, where visitors immediately feel at home," said a female in the backdrop.

Sightseeing And Shopping In Bombay

However, the old ad makes it clear that you not only come to Bombay for high-end facilities that make you feel at home, but also to experience the local culture.

"Step out for a change, and go sightseeing around the city," the voice suggests.

"If fishing is the sport of your choice, you will be drawn to Bombay's Powai Lake."

After showing the lake, the video featured artists performing classical dances, including Kathak, Manipuri Dance, Lavani, and more.

"Take back an Indian saree as a souvenir, its place and charm are unequal in the world," the female voice echoes in the back.

The ad culminated with a video of foreigners enjoying the sun and running around the beach in their swimsuits (unlike today, when bikini-wearing actors get threatened).

The video showcased a city that was expected to grow into a multi-cultural space with modern amenities and social equality. In November 1995, Bombay officially became Mumbai and continues to flourish.

