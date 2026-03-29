Rajat Dalal Marries Girlfriend In Intimate Riverbank Ceremony, Shares First Photos

Bigg Boss 18 and The 50 fame Rajat Dalal is now married. The reality TV star surprised his fans on Sunday by sharing pictures from his wedding ceremony on Instagram.

The photos offered a glimpse into the intimate riverbank celebration attended by close friends and family.

Rajat chose to keep his wife's identity private.

Sharing the pictures, he captioned the post in Hindi, "The beginning of a new aspect of life."

Soon after the announcement, several of his industry friends and co-contestants from The 50 flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Shrutika Arjun wrote, "Badhaiiii ho bhaiiii. When Arjun n me spoke to her last night, we were really happy for u, Bhabhi seems to be a sweetheart, better take care of her well."

Faisal Shaikh commented, "Bhot bhot mubarak mera bhai," while Urvashi Dholakia shared, "Many Many congratulations to both of you."

Krishna Shroff also congratulated him, writing, "Congratulations."

Fans too joined in, sending their warm wishes and blessings for the couple's new journey.

Rajat also posted a heartfelt video message on his Instagram stories, where he said, "Jeevan ke ek naye chapter ki shuruaat karne jaa raha hu. Jis hisaab se aap sab ne pyaar diya hai, saath diya hai, zindagi mein itne aage leke aaye ho. Saare chhote bhai, bade bhai, aashirwad dena."

Who Is Rajat Dalal?

As a powerlifter, Rajat Dalal has represented India on the international stage, claiming several gold medals, including at the WPC World Cup in 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, he finished as the second runner‑up in Bigg Boss 18 and emerged as a leading contender on the 2026 reality show, The 50.

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