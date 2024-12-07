Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan Warns Rajat Dalal: "You'll Be Kicked Out"

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 will not feature host Salman Khan. Instead, Farah Khan will step in this week to confront the housemates about their behaviour. In a promo shared by the makers on Instagram, Farah can be seen reprimanding Rajat Dalal for getting physical during fights. She emphasizes that Rajat should focus on his own game rather than trying to protect female contestants. Farah says, "Rajat, tere ko zimmedaari nahi di hai Bigg Boss ne ki saari ladkiyo ki raksha kare. Tu apna sambhaal. [Rajat, Bigg Boss has not given you the responsibility of protecting all the women. Take care of yourself.]”

In response, Rajat Dalal says, "Baat raksha waali hai na, mere gharwalo ne mere ko cheez sikhaai hai. [If you are talking about protection, my family has taught me certain values.]” Farah Khan quickly fires back, "Dusro ke gharwalo ne nahi sikhaai hai unko? Mere tere ko abhi ek direct warning de rahi hoon. Ek aur baar agar physical fight hui to aap out ho jaoge. [Have not others been taught by their families? I am giving you a direct warning – if there is one more physical fight, you will be out.] Rajat, seemingly unaffected, replies, "Woh dekhi jaayegi. [We will see about that.]”

The text attached to the video read, “Rajat ke actions par Farah Khan ne uthaye sawaal, kya yeh warning banegi unke liye final call? [Farah Khan raised questions about Rajat's actions. Could this serve as a final warning for him?]"

For context, in one of the recent episodes, tensions flared inside the house when Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra got into a heated altercation with Digvijay Rathee over Eisha Singh. The conflict began when Digvijay allegedly made an offensive comment towards Eisha, prompting her to snap back, telling him to “shut up.” The situation quickly escalated as Rajat aggressively confronted Digvijay, grabbing his T-shirt and warning him, “Tameez mein reh tameez mein. [Behave yourself.]” Digvijay sarcastically quipped, “Hogayi shuru gunda gardi. [Here begins the gangster behavior.] The matter worsened when Avinash joined the fray and attacked Digvijay in the bedroom area. Full story here.

Premiered on October 6, Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV. Fans can also catch the reality show on JioCinema.