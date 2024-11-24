<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Salman Khan Schools Rajat Dalal For Threatening Contestants On The Show

Bigg Boss 18 is keeping fans hooked with its never-ending twists and turns. The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode promises to be even more explosive as the host of the show, Salman Khan, will address the contestants' behaviour inside the house. In a new promo shared by the makers of Bigg Boss 18, the superstar was found confronting Rajat Dalal for his threatening attitude towards the other contestants inside the house.

The video begins with Salman saying, “Rajat, Vivek [Dsena] ko jaake kaan mein bolna ki ‘Tera toh nuksaan ho jayega', ‘Yeh idhar hai toh main idhar hu', ‘Ek phone call mein nipta lunga'. Jo jo bolta hai nah ki mera ye contact hai, mera wo contact hai. Mtlb wo khud koi nhi hai. [Rajat, you walked up to Vivek and threatened him. You said, 'I will make one call, and you will be finished.]" He adds, “Agar mujhe chetavni deni hai kisiko lalkarna hai toh min kisi aur ke naam se nhi karunga. Jisse lena hai mujhe panga toh main le lunga panga. [If I need to confront anyone, I will do it myself. I won't take anyone's name and do it.]” The caption alongside the video read, “Rajat ki harkate dekh Salman huye hai offend, kya Rajat khud ko kar paayenge defend?”

Rajat Dalal has been making it to the headlines for his ugly face-offs with housemates. Earlier, during a conversation with co-contestants Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh on the show, Rajat was heard narrating an incident of his anger even during his childhood. He said, “Jab mein chhathi class mein tha, ek banda mere behen ko chedhta tha, letter likhke. Abhi taak wo bed rest pe hain. (When I was in class six, a boy used to tease my sister… he is still in bed).”

In another segment, Rajat Dalal and actress Chahat Pandey were engaged in a war of words. In the preview for an upcoming episode shared on ColoursTV's official Instagram page, Chahat said, “Pyaar se baat karoge, double pyaar milega. Nafrat doge, bhains ki p**nch. [If you speak with love, you will receive double the love. If you hate, I will not care.]” Rajat immediately replied, “Tumhare karmon ka phul mila hai. [You are just getting the fruits of your actions.]” Irritated, Chahat responded, “Bakwas kyu kar rahe ho, Rajat yarr. [Why are you talking nonsense, Rajat?]” Taking a jab at Rajat's controversial past, Chahat stated, “Tumhare bhi bure karm hi hongey, jab tum Twitter pe trend kar rahe the. [You must have done bad deeds too, for you to be trending on Twitter.]”

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colours every night at 9:30 pm.