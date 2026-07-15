Nick Jonas Finally Reveals The First DM He Sent Priyanka Chopra 10 Years Ago

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas's love story began through a DM on Twitter, back in the day. And the rest is history. The Varanasi actress was recently a guest on the Hey Jonas podcast where Nick Jonas shared the screenshot of their first interaction on Twitter (now known as X) and explained how they eventually started dating.

What's Happening

Nick Jonas recalled how it was his brother Kevin Jonas who introduced him to Quantico, Priyanka Chopra's debut show in Hollywood - Nick had seen a billboard for the show, went home and searched for Priyanka Chopra on Twitter.

Kevin, Nick shared, asked, "Have you seen this show Quantico? And there is this billboard of the show. So I go home and find you on Twitter to see if you follow me, which you did."

Priyanka Chopra disagreed, but continuing the story, the screenshot of their conversation was then shared.

The text message in Priyanka Chopra's Twitter DM read, "Hello, I have heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?"

Priyanka replied, "Hey... Graham's told me so much about you.... Let's text, more private. My team can access this."

Priyanka furthermore added, "He wanted to corroborate that it was actually me. So he asked me for a photo, that moment looking into the camera with a time stamp. I appreciated it too. It was after a fashion show. I was cute that day."

"So we started texting. It wasn't until a year and a half later that we started dating and then eventually we were engaged," concluded Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas On 'Ghost-Following' Several Accounts

Priyanka Chopra also highlighted how Nick Jonas knows more about what's happening in Bollywood than she does.

Nick said, "What I have loved most in these eight years is the Bollywood gossip."

To which Priyanka added, "It is true though. Even I don't know if someone has broken up with someone but you do. It usually happens when I am texting someone and I say, 'Hey, give my love to them,' and he's like, 'No - they have broken up,' and I am just like, 'Haww.' We can't give names, these are our friends."

Nick Jonas also made a hilarious revelation about how he ghost-follows some accounts on Instagram just for the trail of storylines that emerge.

He said, "There's a couple of accounts that I ghost-follow. There's some good tea; there's always storylines you have to follow."

Some storylines I like to follow are where there's no intention, extra-curricular activities outside. There's very interesting dynamics with directors, writers, actors that I have come to love. I think it is one of the most prolific and exciting creative industries that is booming globally," added Nick.

"Nick does a great job in representing my culture. I was in India this year for Holi, filming. Nick hosted a party at home without me. He had friends over, the food and menu and I was very moved by it. Had FOMO. You speak so much of Bollywood and have so much interest, but you like the gup the most," Priyanka concluded.

About Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka is preparing for SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film Varanasi, in which she will portray the character Mandakini. She recently attended a promotional event in Hyderabad alongside co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, as well as the director.

The actress also has The Bluff in the pipeline, an action drama directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film features Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Crdoba, Safia Oakley Green, and Temuera Morrison in key roles. In addition, Priyanka also had Citadel Season 2 release recently, reprising her role opposite Richard Madden in the popular spy-thriller series.

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