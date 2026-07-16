Paresh Rawal Reveals Why He Quit Politics: 'Blood Pressure <i>Ki 3 Goliyan Leni Shuru Kar Di Thi</i>'

Paresh Rawal has opened up about his brief stint in politics, revealing that the demanding nature of public service and his inability to fully commit to it ultimately led him to quit. Speaking on Vicky Lalwani's podcast, the actor said he realised politics required complete dedication, something he felt he could not offer while continuing his acting career.

Paresh Rawal On Why He Left Politics

Talking about his experience after entering politics in 2014, Paresh said the reality of the job was very different from what he had imagined. He admitted that the workload, constant travel, and responsibilities took a toll on him.

He said, "Main 2014 mein jab gaya politics mein, uske baad mera shuru hua hai. BP toh tha, par 3 goliyan lena mera uske baad shuru hua hai kyunki aapko kaam karna hai. Hamara notion jo tha ye ki politician ke tarah peeche bolster dalke baithe rahenge, full AC karke baithe rahenge, pair dabayega, kaju kismis kha raha. Aur wahan gaye toh pata chala kitna kaam karate hai. Bhaga bhaga ke thaka dete hai."

("When I entered politics in 2014, that's when things really changed. I already had blood pressure, but I started taking three tablets after that because you have to work so much. We had this notion that politicians sit comfortably with cushions behind them in air-conditioned rooms, with people serving them while they eat cashews and raisins. But when I got there, I realised how much work they actually do. They keep you running around until you're exhausted.")

The actor went on to explain that he never intended to build a long-term political career and joined politics with limited goals in mind. Over time, he realised that politics demanded far more time and involvement than he could give.

He said, "Maine isliye chhor diya ki mera kaam nahi hai and maine gaya tha limited uske liye. Mujhe political career banani nahi hai. Meri samajh nahi hai. Main itna samjha ki noble kaam hai ye. Iske andar poora rehna padega. Poora time aapko dena padega. Toh hi aap reh paoge."

("I left because it wasn't my calling, and I had entered politics only for a limited purpose. I never wanted to build a political career. I don't have that kind of understanding. What I realised is that it is a noble profession. You have to be fully involved in it and devote all your time to it. Only then can you continue in it.")

Rawal said he ultimately chose to focus on acting, a craft he had spent decades honing and was still enjoying.

He added, "Aur main ye samajhta hoon ki main ek actor hoon. Main jis wajah se yahan aaya hoon... abhi ye samajh lo mera craft ke uppar thoda bahut control aya hain, woh enjoy karne ke badle, alag alag role karne ke badle main isme jaunga..."

("And I believe I am an actor. This is the reason I am here. After all these years, I have finally gained some control over my craft. Instead of enjoying that and taking on different roles, if I were to move completely into politics...")

The actor also revealed that one of his biggest concerns was making promises to people without fully understanding how the political system worked. He feared that repeatedly assuring people without being able to deliver results would compromise his honesty.

He said, "...woh ek hai and dusri ahem baat ye hai ki maine aapko bola ki main aapka kaam kar dunga, and now I don't know the system like how the system works. Fir jab jab 'Paresh bhai kya hua?' main bolunga 'karta hoon karta hoon,' 2-3 baar main jhooth bolunga. Mere andar se main ek jhootha admi ban raha hoon. Mere andar khot arahe hai. Woh mujhe achchha actor hone mein badha ke rup hoga."

("...and the other important thing is that if I tell someone, 'I'll get your work done', but I don't fully understand how the system works, then every time they ask, 'Paresh bhai, what happened?', I will keep saying, 'I'm doing it, I'm doing it.' After doing that two or three times, I would be lying. I would be turning into a dishonest person. Flaws would start developing within me, and that would become an obstacle to being a good actor.")

Paresh Rawal served as a BJP Member of Parliament from Ahmedabad East after winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. However, he later stepped away from active politics and returned his focus to films, where he continues to remain one of the industry's most versatile and respected actors.



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