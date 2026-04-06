Paresh Rawal Wants To Rewatch <i>Dhurandhar 2: 'Pehli Baar Laga Main Hota Is Mein Toh Maza Aata'</i>

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 and has since been breaking box office records. The film has already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore net mark at the Indian box office.

Amid the film's strong box office run, actor Paresh Rawal said he wished he had been part of the franchise. Speaking to a news agency, Rawal, who previously worked with director Aditya Dhar in Uri: The Surgical Strike, praised the film.

What Paresh Rawal Said

Talking to PTI, Paresh Rawal said, "Dekhi, Dhurandhar 1 and 2 dekhi, part 1 do baar dekhi, dusri ek baar dekhi, vapas dekhne jaana hai. Mujhe hona chahiye tha ismein (I have watched both parts, watched part 1 twice and part 2 once, and I want to watch it again. I should have been a part of the film)."

Paresh portrayed NSA Govind Bhardwaj, a character inspired by Ajit Doval, in Uri: The Surgical Strike. In Dhurandhar, R Madhavan played a character also based on Ajit Doval. Rawal said it was interesting to see how the same inspiration resulted in two different screen portrayals.

He added, "I liked Dhurandhar a lot; it's not just a film but a saga. For the first time, I felt I should have been part of it. Zindagi mein pehli baar mujhe laga main hota is mein toh maza aata (For the first time in my life, I felt it would have been fun if I had been in it)."

About Dhurandhar 2's Box Office Run

Ranveer Singh's Lyari-based saga Dhurandhar: The Revenge entered the Rs 1,000 crore (net) club at the domestic box office on its 18th day. On its third Sunday, the film earned Rs 28.75 crore, taking its India net collections to Rs 1,013.77 crore. The film's gross collections currently stand at Rs 1,213.74 crore.

With this performance, the film has made history as the fastest to reach the Rs 1,000 crore (net) milestone, second only to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (2024), according to Sacnilk. It has also surpassed the record previously held by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which collected Rs 1,030.40 crore (net) over a month.



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