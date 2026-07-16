<i>Main Hoon Hero Tera</i> Wasn't Just A Song. It Was Salman Khan's PR Weapon

In a recent interview, composer Amaal Mallik revealed why Salman Khan recorded his own version of Main Hoon Hero Tera for the 2015 film Hero, explaining that the actor-producer stepped in to divert attention from the negativity surrounding debutants Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty.

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Amaal Mallik has shared the story behind Salman Khan's decision to sing Main Hoon Hero Tera, saying it was a strategic move to protect the film's newcomers. Amaal said Salman willingly put the spotlight on himself at a time when Hero was facing criticism, hoping to shield Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty from the backlash.

He told Mashable India, "Woh khud bhi bolta tha 'main singer nahi hoon, dekh lena'. (He used to say, 'I'm not a singer. You decide.) But he had to. It was a right call. When he sang the title song when Armaan had already sung it, there was a reason. It was a marketing thing."

Revealing the reason behind the move, Amaal said, "The trailer came out with Armaan's voice, and the song became a blockbuster. But when the film released, there was a lot of negativity around it. Salman sir said, 'I should do something to take the negativity away and put the focus on me, not Sooraj and Athiya.' He has always been that kind of person."

The composer also recalled the extensive effort that went into recording Salman Khan's version of the track.

Amaal added, "He took the bullet himself. He said, 'I'll come and sing the song. It should be the end-credit track because I'm introducing them, and I'm a hero too. I'm a hero, so I'll sing it.' Then he said, 'Let's dub my version and see how it turns out.'"

He further shared, "The first session was at Himesh Reshammiya's studio, where we dubbed for three hours. The second was at Yash Raj Studios, the third at his farmhouse, the fourth on a film set. In total, we dubbed the song at eight different locations."

About Hero

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Hero was released in 2015 and served as the Bollywood debut of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. The romantic action film was produced by Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai and was a remake of Ghai's 1983 film of the same name. While the film received a mixed response at the box office, its music, including Main Hoon Hero Tera, became particularly popular among audiences.



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