Paresh Rawal And Akshay Kumar Shot Together As <i>Hera Pheri 3</i> Case Went To Court

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar were longtime friends and close colleagues when the Hera Pheri 3 controversy broke. There were reports of a feud between the two actors, something both of them addressed on their own time and at their own pace.

Last year, Paresh Rawal announced his exit from the film, which also led to a legal tussle with Akshay Kumar's production banner. Eventually, director Priyadarshan said the differences in opinion have been sorted, but it would take some time for the film to start production.

For now, the trio is looking forward to their latest collaboration, Bhooth Bangla.

In an exclusive NDTV interview, Paresh Rawal discussed working with Akshay Kumar on Welcome to the Jungle amid tensions over Hera Pheri 3.

"Bahut normal hai. Jab mann-mutaav chal raha tha tab bhi hum log saath mein shooting kar rahe the Welcome To The Jungle ki. Aisi koi baat nahin hai. Aisa koi haadsa nahin ho gaya hai, koi bhoochaal nahin aa gaya hai. We are professionals and we know (each other) for years. We are friends, to usmein koi aisi baat nahin hai. (Everything is normal. Even when there was tension, we were shooting together for Welcome To The Jungle. There's nothing like that. There's no tragedy, no earthquake here. We are professionals and we know [each other] for years. We are friends)" the actor said.

Asked what was Akshay Kumar's best quality, Paresh Rawal said, "He is straightforward."

Bhooth Bangla, set to be released on Friday, also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, and the late Asrani.

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