Exclusive: Mohit Suri Has An Emraan Hashmi 'Problem' For Not Directing <i>Awarapan 2</i>

Awarapan 2, led by Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, was officially announced by production house Vihesh Films on April 21, 2026. The excitement around Awarapan 2 is massive, considering its first part, which garnered a cult fan-following over the years. Backed by a solid soundtrack as expected of a Mohit Suri film, the love for Awarapan is what led to the buzz around Awarapan 2. Sadly though, Mohit Suri does not return to the director's seat.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Mohit Suri spoke about how he was never even offered Awarapan 2.

Mohit Suri says, "I was never actually offered it before, that's all. I think they wanted to work, but it's not that. I would work with Emraan at the drop of a hat. The problem with him is that I've done eight films with him. He knows me so well. I have to give him a role; I can't just hustle him into doing some part. But I think it will be more beneficial for me than for him."

Awarapan 2 was earlier supposed to release on April 3, 2026, but was then pushed to April 14, 2026. The film will potentially clash with Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947.

On The Viral Emraan Hashmi Moment In Ba***s of Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi's viral moment in Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood was one of the most talked-about scenes. Raghav Juyal played the role of an ardent fan of Emraan, where he kept saying, "Akkha Bollywood ek taraf, aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf. (All of Bollywood on one side, Emraan Hashmi on the other.)"

Mohit Suri reacts to it, "That scene was kicka**. I think what Raghav was actually doing is what I've accomplished all my life. It just happened 20 years later; it's exactly that only. Emraan is my elder brother. We actually grew up together watching the same films. That's how I think we got educated in the kind of sensitivity, the kind of films we like, the music we like. And in the end, he was my first hero and my hero for eight films. So I'm the one who can actually say that puri industry ek taraf and Emraan Bhai ek taraf."

On Emraan Hashmi Rejecting Aditya Roy Kapur's Role In Aashiqui 2

Last year, Emraan Hashmi revealed that he rejected Aditya Roy Kapur's role as Rahul Jaykar in Aashiqui 2 as he believed the film needed new faces, just like its predecessor.

Mohit Suri laughs, "He (Emraan Hashmi) said I am dying in the end. He did Awarapan and Kalyug with me, and he died in the end. So I just think he felt that if you take a new person, it was probably fine. But he was getting popular; people are getting upset if he dies in a film."

About Awarapan

The 2007 crime-thriller directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan, had a disappointing initial box-office run; however, over the years it has turned into a cult classic. It was a pivotal film in Emraan Hashmi's career, driven by iconic music by Pritam and is now officially headed for a sequel, to be released this year.

Unlike the first part, which was directed by Mohit Suri, the sequel will be helmed by Nitin Kakkar.

About Mohit Suri And Emraan Hashmi Films

Mohit Suri debuted in 2005 with Zeher, which was a hit led by Emraan Hashmi. The actor would go on to become more than just Suri's first lead actor, as they went on to collaborate on several more films, some of the most loved being - Kalyug (2005), Murder 2 (2011), and Awarapan (2007).