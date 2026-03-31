<i>Saiyaara</i> Director Mohit Suri's 'Money Heist' Moment With Enrique Arce In Delhi

Mohit Suri recently had a total fanboy moment at the International Film Festival Delhi, and it is one you would want to check out. Wondering who he met? Head over to his Instagram and see for yourself. The director shared a picture with Enrique Arce, best known for playing Arturo Roman in Money Heist.

In the photo, both are seen looking sharp in black suits. While Mohit strikes a pose with a thumbs-up, Enrique flashes a smile for the camera. Sharing the moment, the filmmaker wrote, “A little starstruck, a lot happy. Arturo from #moneyheist, such a badass !! Great to meet the man.”

Enrique Arce As Arturo Roman

In Money Heist, Enrique Arce's character Arturo Román is anything but forgettable. Introduced as the Director of the Royal Mint of Spain, Arturo quickly becomes one of the most polarising figures in the series. Across all five seasons, he consistently tries to outsmart the robbers, often positioning himself as a reluctant “hero,” even when his actions come off as selfish or reckless. From attempting multiple escapes to manipulating fellow hostages, Arturo's arc is filled with tension, drama and moral ambiguity.

About Money Heist

Created by Alex Pina, Money Heist (also known as La Casa de Papel) became a global phenomenon after streaming on Netflix. The series follows a group of robbers, led by the mysterious Professor, as they execute meticulously planned heists on the Royal Mint of Spain and later the Bank of Spain. The ensemble cast includes Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Pedro Alonso and more.

Mohit Suri's Work

Mohit Suri has carved a distinct space for himself in Bollywood with his signature mix of romance and intense storytelling. With films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Malang, the filmmaker has built a strong reputation for delivering emotionally driven narratives.

Most recently, Mohit Suri helmed Saiyaara, which created quite a buzz at the box office. The film starred Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.