Watch: Aryan Khan Goes Into Battle Mode During <i>Joota Churai</i> At Best Friend's Wedding

A fun wedding tradition turned into a dramatic showdown when Aryan Khan brought his competitive spirit to the popular 'joota churai' ritual at his best friend's wedding.

A video shared by Zesst Events from the wedding of Rhea Nadkarni and Maahir Mehta captured Aryan fully immersed in the playful chaos.

The planners captioned the clip, "An afternoon that turned into a full-blown battle of love, laughter & a whole bit of chaos."

In the video, Aryan is seen dressed casually in jeans and a brown jacket, holding tightly onto the groom's shoe. As per tradition, members from the bride's side try to steal it, but Aryan refuses to give in.

What follows is a hilarious tug-of-war, with Aryan almost losing his balance at one point but still not letting go.

Despite the constant attempts to snatch the shoe, he keeps fighting back, even pulling and dodging others in the crowd. The clip ends with him successfully running away with the shoe.

The video, posted on April 9, quickly caught attention online.

Aryan Khan's Work Front

Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He serves as the director, writer, creator, and showrunner of the show.

The series features actors like Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, and Sahher Bambba in key roles, along with several big-name cameo appearances.

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