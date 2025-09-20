Oscars 2026: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor And Vishal Jethwa On <i>Homebound</i> Being India's Official Entry, "Some Films Are Bigger Than Us"

Homebound has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026. The film's lead actors, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, recently reacted to the big news.

"This is the film I've been proudest of, and even if it wasn't my film, I would feel the same way. Some films are much bigger than us. @neeraj.ghaywan I love you so much, brother, you deserve this and more. You've made the most humane film in some of the most isolated of times, and it's my honour to be a vessel for your vision. Only you could make such an Indian film at its heart with a universal language. @karanjohar for enabling us, deeply understanding and protecting this film like a father," Ishaan wrote on Instagram.

He also mentioned filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who was the executive producer of "Homebound," adding, "the greatest @martinscorsese_ whose Midas touch brought us home."

Ishaan further praised his co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, acknowledging their journey with the film.

Similarly, Janhvi Kapoor posted on Instagram, saying, "Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it's been for everyone in our team. At every step, I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself. Everything since has been a celebration of all these people that I love and respect so much, for their talent, their goodness and their courage."

Vishal Jethwa reflected on the moment, saying, "This moment feels absolutely surreal, it's the kind of news every actor dreams of hearing one day. To know that Homebound is representing India on the world's biggest cinematic stage is beyond anything I imagined when I began my journey in films."

He also shared his experience working with director Neeraj Ghaywan and co-actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. "This recognition isn't just a milestone for me personally, it's a testament to the entire team's hard work, passion, and the power of Indian storytelling. I feel proud to be a part of a film that carries a piece of our culture and heart to an international audience," he said.

Background

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, tells the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who aspire to secure a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied. As they get closer to their dream, growing desperation threatens their bond.

The film is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on September 26.