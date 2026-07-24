How One Faridabad Swiggy Rider's Side Hustle As A Writer Became A Rs 1 Crore Plot Twist

Covid lockdown wrecked many lives. Death, doom, and unemployment during the pandemic-induced shutdown became an everyday thing. Ajit Kumar is one of the many Indians whose life also turned upside down. Today, he is a millionaire after working as one of the writers on Pocket FM's animated mythological series Brahmyodha: The Destroyer.

Ajit Kumar, a medical graduate from Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University, had to give up his studies when the lockdown hit his family, which had many loans to repay. Turning into a Swiggy delivery agent at the time was perhaps the fastest way to earn money. After working 16-hour days and cycling as many as 100 km on some days, Ajit Kumar met with an accident that left him with multiple fractures.

For months, he was bedridden, but the thought of unpaid loans never stopped troubling him. While searching for work-from-home jobs, he came across a "writer position advertisement for Pocket FM".

Gradually, things took a complete turn.

In 3 months, one of his stories topped the Pocket FM writing contest. Soon he received Rs 20,000 in payment. Next payout was of Rs 52,000. The digits on the cheques started rising. One month, he got Rs 6.29 lakh as payout.

Today, Ajit Kumar -- who belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Rampur -- is the main writer of Pocket FM's Brahmyodha: The Destroyer for which he has written over 1,000 episodes.

According to his LinkedIn bio, he has proven audience engagement of over 3 million views.

In his 'About Me' section, Ajit Kumar writes, "I am a dedicated mythology-based fiction writer with a passion for crafting epic tales that blend ancient legends with futuristic super-warrior themes. Currently, I'm working on Brahmyodha: The Destroyer," a massive serial saga with 3M+ views and over 1151 published episodes on Pocket FM. This series will span over 5000 episodes, making it one of the most ambitious audio-fiction projects in India."

The writing has only begun. Ajit Kumar has five long-form novels in the pipeline.