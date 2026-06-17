Swiggy Delivery Partner By Day, UP Police Aspirant By Night: Ghazipur Woman's Hustle Inspires Internet

A 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh has won hearts online after her story of perseverance and ambition went viral on social media. Khushboo, a native of Ghazipur, currently works as a Swiggy delivery partner in Mumbai. But food deliveries are only one part of her journey. After completing long workdays on the city's busy streets, she spends her nights preparing for the UP Police examination.

Her story came to light through a video shared by Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor as part of his "Chai Biskoot" series, which highlights the lives and aspirations of delivery partners across the country.

In the video, Khushboo revealed that she moved from her village in Ghazipur to Mumbai on her own, without informing her parents beforehand. Coming from a family with five siblings, she decided to seek financial independence while working towards a larger goal. Taking up food delivery allowed her to earn a living, support herself, and fund her exam preparation.

Speaking about her aspirations, Khushboo said that every day of work is driven by a single objective: clearing the UP Police examination. She spends her days delivering food orders and dedicates her evenings and nights to studying. Her dream is to return to her village one day wearing a police uniform and make her family and community proud.

"Indian villages have spent decades watching people leave. Khushboo left too. Came to Mumbai from Ghazipur at 23. Delivers food. Studies for the UP Police exam at night. But here's the part that stayed with me. Most people come to Mumbai hoping they never have to go back. Khushboo came so that she could. In a police uniform. For the people in her village. The courage to leave is common. The clarity to know why—that's the rare thing," Kapoor wrote in the post.

See the post here:

Internet Applauds Her Determination

The simplicity and clarity of her goal resonated with thousands of people online. Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement and admiration. Many praised Khushboo's courage, work ethic and willingness to leave her comfort zone in pursuit of a better future.

One user wrote, "It's amazing to see Khushboo's clarity and drive. That said, seeing narratives like this often highlights a fine line between authentic storytelling and corporate marketing. If platforms are going to leverage the personal struggles and resilience of their gig workers for engagement, it should be backed by structural initiatives. Are there active programs providing laptops or exam prep resources to the thousands of partners trying to make ends meet?

Real empowerment goes beyond showcasing the struggle for marketing."

Another commented, "Watching someone navigate the brutal gig economy while holding onto a massive, noble vision for their future is incredibly humbling to witness." A third added, "Khushboo's journey hits different, leaving home is tough, but leaving with the clarity to return and serve is rare. Respect for that kind of purpose."