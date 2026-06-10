Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth Reveal Daughter Veda's Face On Her First Birthday, See Photos

Actor couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have finally given fans a glimpse of their little princess, Veda, and the internet cannot get enough of her cuteness.

Marking their daughter's first birthday, the couple shared a series of family photographs on Instagram, officially revealing Veda's face for the very first time. Alongside the adorable pictures, they wrote, "And just like that, she is one."

For her special day, Veda wore a lemon-yellow dress. The family also appeared to have coordinated their outfits for the occasion. While Ishita looked elegant in a blue dress, Vatsal complemented her in a blue striped shirt paired with jeans.

Soon after the pictures surfaced online, several television celebrities joined in to shower the birthday girl with blessings.

Actor Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Happiest Birthday to her .. cutest."

Meanwhile, Helly Shah commented, "Happppy birthday dearest Veda."

Ishita and Vatsal welcomed their daughter in June 2025, nearly two years after becoming parents to their first child, son Vaayu, who was born in July 2023.

Ishita and Vatsal's love story began on the sets of the television show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. The couple got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

Professionally, Vatsal is known for projects such as Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Heroes, and several popular television shows. Ishita, meanwhile, is known for her performances in Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

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