OpenDoor Fires Entire Indian Workforce; CEO Says "Customers Are In America"

US-based real estate technology company Opendoor has announced plans to shut down its operations in India, a decision that will affect nearly 250 employees. The announcement was made by Opendoor CEO Kaz Nejatian, who said the company is moving operational roles closer to its customers in the United States as part of its business transformation strategy.

In a note shared with employees and later posted on X, Nejatian said the company had already begun relocating some roles back to the US over the past few months. The latest move will complete the process and lead to the winding down of Opendoor's India-based operations.

Explaining the decision, Nejatian said Opendoor's customers are based in America and the operational work supporting them is best carried out closer to those customers. He added that the company had previously built a large team in India to manage manual workflows across different systems, but improvements in technology and the introduction of AI-enabled teams in the US have reduced the need for those functions to remain overseas.

Nejatian stressed that the decision was not related to the performance of the India team. He praised employees in India for their contributions and described them as talented professionals who would be valuable additions to other organisations.

The company said affected employees will receive transition support, including severance packages, outplacement services and other resources. A small number of staff members will remain temporarily to assist with the transition of key workstreams.

Despite the workforce reduction, Nejatian said Opendoor remains in a strong position and that its overall business strategy has not changed. He added that the company aims to simplify operations, build a unified platform and reduce reliance on manual processes as it continues to focus on serving homeowners in the United States.