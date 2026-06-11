How Much Does It Cost To Live Alone In Manali? Remote Worker Breaks It Down

A corporate employee has shared how much it costs him to live alone in the mountain town of Manali while working remotely. Ajay Sharma, who lives by himself in a one-bedroom flat, said his monthly rent is Rs.14,000. The rent includes both Wi-Fi and electricity costs. To maintain his fitness routine, Ajay prepares most of his meals at home. He spends around Rs.3,500 each month on groceries. However, when he does not feel like cooking, he occasionally eats outside, which costs him about Rs.500 per week.

Ajay also attends a local gym. Although the standard membership fee was Rs.1,800 per month, he managed to negotiate the price down to Rs.1,500.

For transportation, Ajay prefers walking, which helps him achieve his daily fitness goals. As a result, his commuting expenses are almost zero.



Watch the video here:

According to Ajay, his total monthly cost of living in Manali comes to around Rs.21,000, making mountain life relatively affordable for remote workers seeking a peaceful lifestyle.

He shared the video with the caption "Cost of living in mountains," which has since garnered nearly three lakh views along with a flood of comments. Reactions ranged from admiration to curiosity. "That's relatively cheap," one user noted, while another asked for the exact location and contact details. A third wondered how he managed to secure a remote job, and someone else commented that expenses for women could be around Rs 40,000-50,000 considering hygiene, safety, and food. Others called it a "dream life," wished Ajay well, and even joked about becoming his roommate.