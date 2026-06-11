Delhi To Major NCR Cities In Just 30 Minutes? Inside The Bold New Travel Plan

The National Capital Region Planning Board is set to discuss the draft Regional Plan 2041 on June 16, outlining a long-term vision for balanced urban growth across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

According to a report by news agency PTI, under the proposal, up to eight new greenfield townships could be developed to support the region's growing population. The plan focuses on creating self-sustaining economic and residential hubs equipped with modern civic infrastructure. These new settlements are expected to draw inspiration from smart city projects developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

The strategy aims to reduce pressure on Delhi by encouraging development in surrounding areas and creating new centres for jobs, housing and services.

'30-Minute NCR' Vision Takes Shape

One of the most ambitious features of the plan is the concept of a "30-minute NCR". Authorities want to explore high-speed rail links that could connect Delhi with major NCR cities within half an hour.

The proposal also includes the possibility of heli-taxi services to further improve regional connectivity. Alongside high-speed rail, the plan seeks to achieve one-hour travel through conventional rail networks and road connectivity within two to three hours across the region.

Officials believe better transport infrastructure will help improve mobility, support economic growth and make commuting more efficient for millions of residents.

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Housing Push for a Growing Population

With projections suggesting Delhi-NCR could overtake Tokyo to become the world's largest urban agglomeration by 2030, planners estimate that more than three crore additional residents will need housing and civic services over the next 15 years.

To address this challenge, the plan encourages institutions across the NCR to develop housing facilities on their own land. Educational institutions and organisations may be allowed to use 15 to 20 per cent of their allotted land for residential apartments, hostels and transit housing for students, staff and workers.

The objective is to promote walk-to-work and walk-to-study communities while reducing dependence on long-distance travel. The plan estimates that investments of around Rs 20 lakh crore may be needed to meet future demand for housing, transport and infrastructure across the region.



(With inputs from PTI)