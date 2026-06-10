Why The Internet Is Shocked To See Uday Chopra Credited For <i>Alpha's</i> Story

The Internet has been abuzz today after Yash Raj Films dropped the teaser for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led Alpha. What has also caught attention is that actor Uday Chopra has been credited for the upcoming spy film's storyline. He is the late Yash Chopra's son and producer Aditya Chopra's brother. Uday Chopra is currently CEO of YRF Entertainment and a director at Yash Raj Films.

Internet Reactions

The internet was instantly curious to learn more about Uday Chopra's involvement with Alpha, touted as one of the biggest spy films of the year.

One user wrote, "Story of Alpha is written by Uday Chopra. Description mein uska naam mention hai."

Another person commented, "Alpha story is by Uday Chopra - no wonder they kept it hidden for so long."

"First Aditya Chopra wrote the story of #Tiger3 and #War2, destroyed the spy universe beyond repair. Now #Alpha's story is written by Uday Chopra; looks like it will be the final knell in the coffin. Also, absence of #Sharvari is completely baffling," added another person.

One user joked, "Uday's cameo as Ali Bhai in Alpha will be the selling point."

"Dyk: The story 'credits' of #Alpha have been given to Uday Chopra. Talent flows in the genes - is it a behind-the-scenes comeback for Uday? #AliaBhatt #Sharvari (sic)," read another comment.

Uday Chopra has been away from the big screen for a while now. The mention of his name in the film's story credits has sparked significant curiosity among eagle-eyed audiences, keen to know how much involvement he has had.

Alpha Teaser

Bobby Deol treats daughter Sita (Alia) to a pleasant dinner at a picturesque restaurant on her 18th birthday. Sia is thrilled that her father made the effort for her.

Sita receives a gift from her father containing a secret code. The birthday dinner turns sombre and grim.

“You are going on your first mission on your 18th birthday. What could be more special than this?” Baba (Bobby Deol) announces as Sia looks unhappy.

What is Alpha? A secret mission to train India's fastest, sharpest, strongest next‑generation soldiers.

Bobby Deol has trained his daughter since early childhood to achieve this goal. The Alpha insignia Sita wears is marked on her forearm.

How will she be trained? Her father sets the bar: a wolf's daughter will be a wolf.

The teaser shows glimpses of Alia's action‑packed Alpha mission. Is she a lone wolf? We'll have to wait to find out.

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Then the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3.

ALSO READ | Alpha Teaser: Alia Bhatt Goes Into Wolf Mode Under Bobby Deol's Mentorship