From Bonfires To Fireworks: Doctor Warns About Hidden Eye Risks During Holiday Season Parties

As the world gets into party season to celebrate the end of 2025 and ring in 2026, there are a number of health issues that are obviously on the top of everyone's minds. Eye care is perhaps not one of them because most people tend to worry about seasonal infections over everything else during these winter months. But the fact is, Diwali bonfires, Christmas fireworks and New Year's sky rockets can pose serious threats to eye health. In order to shield oneself from the hazards that these environmental elements pose, one needs to arm oneself with certain preventive strategies and practices. Let's take a quick look at the risks and simple prevention steps to keep your eyes safe this season.

Bonfires and Smoke Hazard

Bonfire smoke drifts in silently, acting like a hidden threat to your eyes as thick plumes carry tiny particles, ash, and harsh chemicals that irritate the corneas, sparking redness, constant tearing, and blurred vision along the way. Over time, this exposure can trigger "smoke keratitis," a painful corneal abrasion that feels just like a deep scratch, while soot from the flames embeds under eyelids, leading to severe photophobia where even dim light becomes unbearable. Children and elders, with their more delicate eyes, face heightened risks, as kids instinctively rub their faces and worsen the damage, and flying embers add the danger of thermal burns that sear skin and lids in an instant.

Fireworks and the Dangers They Pose

During festivals, fireworks cause 20-30% of all eye injuries around the world. They lead to serious problems like open globe ruptures (when the eyeball tears open), retinal detachments (the retina pulls away from the back of the eye), traumatic cataracts (cloudy lens from injury), and deep cuts to the cornea that need quick medical help.

Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees C, hotter than welding torches, and can give full skin burns in just seconds. Aerial fireworks shoot out bits of debris at 200 mph, hitting eyes like sharp shrapnel from far away.

Even people just watching can get hurt, 25% of injuries happen to bystanders. In India, Diwali sees a big rise in hyphemas (blood filling the front part of the eye) and vitreous hemorrhages (bleeding inside the eye), often needing urgent surgery called vitrectomy to have any chance of seeing clearly again.

Prevention Protocol

Wear sturdy safety goggles, look for CE-certified polycarbonate ones, for anyone lighting fireworks or just watching from a distance. Regular glasses, which can break easily, and contact lenses, which can trap hot sparks inside your eyes, will not suffice in providing the protection that is needed.

For bonfires, stand at least 10 meters away from the wind direction to avoid smoke. If it gets thick, cover your eyes with a wet cloth. Resist the urge to rub them and instead, rinse right away with clean saline water to wash out the junk.

With fireworks, light only one at a time in a big open area. Never point them at people or animals. Drop used sparklers straight into a bucket of water. Watch kids super closely, but don't let them hold fireworks at all.

At home, clear away dry leaves first and keep a water extinguisher nearby. For big public displays, maintain a distance of 100 meters or more.

If someone gets hurt, flush eyes with sterile saline, put on antibiotic cream, and wear dark shades. Rush to the ER in the first hour if there's bad pain, blurry vision, or a sign of blood.

When to Consult a Doctor

If you notice red flags like unequal pupil sizes, hazy or lost vision, prolapse where eye contents bulge out, or severe pain, rush to action immediately-these warn of a potential catastrophe unfolding. Time is critical for the retina, as even short delays can lead to irreversible damage such as permanent blindness that changes lives forever. While festivals bring us together in shared joy, our eyes remain irreplaceable treasures we must safeguard above all. Prioritize protection by wearing goggles, supervising kids closely, and staying safe every step of the way.

(By Dr. Sapna Chanana - Opthalmologist, The Complete Eye Care, Paschim Vihar, Delhi)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.