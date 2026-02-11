Doctor Explains Why Dry Eye Symptoms Linger After Peak Winter Ends

As winter turns to spring, many of us look forward to warmer weather and brighter days, but for people with dry eyes, the discomfort often lingers long after the chill fades. Dry eye is not a fleeting irritation; it's a chronic condition driven by environmental stress, gland dysfunction and persistent habits that develop during the colder months. According to Dr. G. K. Deepak Kumar Reddy, MS Ophthalmology and Associate Professor at Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, "Winter brings in a fair share of challenges that affect our eye health adversely. People usually complain of a gritty, burning sensation in their eyes, which tends to linger stubbornly into spring." Indoor heaters and cold, dry outdoor air both strip moisture from the tear film, initiating a cascade of symptoms that don't simply vanish with warmer temperatures.

"Winter's dry air speeds up tear evaporation, irritating meibomian glands (the oil producers in your eyelids)," the doctor explains. "Once inflamed, these glands don't snap back overnight. Damage builds up over time, causing meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD)." This dysfunction, in which the oils that stabilise tears become thick and less effective, is a leading cause of dry eye disease and can explain why symptoms persist well beyond winter.

Why Dry Eye Often Outlasts Winter

1. Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD) Is A Core Driver

Dry eye disease (DED) has many causes, but meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) is a central one, especially in evaporative dry eye, the most common form. MGD leads to decreased or poor-quality oil in tears, causing faster evaporation and tear film instability. Scientific reviews estimate that more than 85% of dry eye cases involve an evaporative component linked to gland dysfunction.

2. Environmental Dryness Persists Beyond Winter

While winter's harsh air accelerates tear evaporation, dry, low-humidity environments, including indoor heating, continue year-round. Rooms heated in spring and early summer may still have humidity levels that are too low for comfortable tear film stability, leading to ongoing dryness.

Also, Dr. Reddy notes that habits formed during winter, such as staying indoors with heaters, can continue into spring. "Winter's dry air irritates meibomian glands," he explains. "Once inflamed, these glands don't snap back overnight." This means the inflammation of gland orifices and thickened oil can still impair tear quality past winter.

3. Screen Time and Blinking Patterns

Indoor lifestyles and screen use contribute to persistent symptoms long after cold weather ends. Studies show that when people concentrate on computers or phones, blink rate drops significantly, which reduces the refreshing and spreading of tears across the eye surface.

Dr. Reddy emphasises behavioural factors: "Prolonged screen time indoors reduces blink rates by up to 60%, starving eyes of fresh tears, a habit that sticks post-winter, especially with remote work." With less frequent and incomplete blinking, the oily layer of tears doesn't get spread evenly, worsening evaporative dry eye.

4. Hydration and Lifestyle Factors

People often drink less water in cooler months, and may not resume higher intake even when warmer weather returns. Dehydration reduces overall tear volume, making eyes more susceptible to dryness and prolonging symptoms into the spring.

Other contributors include aging (tear production decreases over time), contact lens wear and systemic conditions like autoimmune diseases. "Aging also plays a key role, as post-40 years of age, tear production drops naturally. Autoimmune conditions like Sjogren's syndrome, quietly erode tear glands, with symptoms flaring under seasonal strain."

Symptoms to Watch For

Persistent dry eye symptoms include:

Gritty, burning sensation

Redness

Blurry vision that clears with blinking

Excess watering (reflex tears)

Dr. Reddy warns that if these signs continue, they may mimic other eye problems and require professional assessment. Advanced tests like tear breakup time (TBUT), where a period under 10 seconds indicates instability, and meibography (gland imaging) can detect the severity and pattern of gland damage.

Practical Steps for Lasting Relief

1. Eye Hydration and Gland Function

Use preservative-free artificial tears 4-6 times daily to rebuild tear layers.

Apply warm compresses twice daily to soften thickened gland oil and improve secretion.

Run a humidifier to keep indoor air at 40-60% humidity all year.

Take omega-3 supplements (1-2 g EPA/DHA daily) to ease inflammation.

Hydrate well by consuming two to three litres of water every day.

Behavioural Adjustments

20-20-20 rule: Every 20 min, look at something around 20 feet away for 20 seconds to reduce blink suppression.

Advanced and Medical Options

In more severe cases, ophthalmologists may recommend:

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) therapy to rejuvenate meibomian glands.

Punctal plugs to preserve tears by reducing drainage.

Dry eye symptoms often persist past winter because the underlying causes, such as meibomian gland dysfunction, environmental dryness and behavioural factors, don't disappear with warmer weather. With proper diagnosis and a combination of lifestyle changes and medical care, most people can relieve symptoms and protect eye health. As Dr. Reddy notes, "Dry eye can be dealt with effectively with timely intervention, so don't delay in seeking medical consultation if symptoms persist."

