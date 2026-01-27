Nutritionist Reveals 3 Reasons Why Winter Is The Best Season For Weight Loss

Winters have long been blamed for unwanted weight gain, courtesy of heavier meals, fewer outdoor activities, and the usual tendency to slow down. The colder months, at times, also make people say no to their workout regimens or daily diets that require more time to prepare. In all, these may give a sudden increase in weight. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal begged to differ from the common notion. In a video posted on Instagram, she challenged the popular belief and revealed how this season can actually offer the most favourable conditions for weight loss if approached correctly. She shares, “Everyone says winter is equal to weight gain. But what if I told you winter is the best time to lose weight?”

Highlighting that winter and weight loss go hand in hand, she urges people to rethink and take advantage of the season's beneficial side. The nutritionist also explains three main reasons why the chiller days can help.

One of the key reasons, according to Agarwal, lies in digestion. She says, “In winter, your digestive fire gets stronger, and digestion also works more efficiently.” With better digestion, we can understand how the body breaks down and absorbs nutrients efficiently, rather than storing them as fat or excreting them with no utilisation. Besides weight loss, it is also clear that the winter season helps in providing more nutrients to the body. She shares, “Your body breaks down food more efficiently.”

Another important factor is thermogenesis. According to Agarwal, this process requires more energy, leading to the use of calories in the body. Also, cold temperatures boost thermogenesis, which means your body burns more calories to produce heat and keep you warm,” she notes.

Watch the video here:

The nutritionist also claims that if you start your weight loss journey now with the right diet plan, you will get even better results. Hence, the right dietary choices, including seasonal fruits, various nutrient-dense vegetables and fibre-rich foods, promote sustainable weight loss while also prioritising overall health.

The nutritionist emphasises that since fat loss becomes easier, not harder, “Summer bodies are made in winter anyway!” At the end, she mentions, “So what's really stopping you? Winter is your golden season to lose weight naturally.”

In conclusion, winter can indeed be the perfect time for weight loss when combined with the right dietary choices, better sleep and regular movements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.