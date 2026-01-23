Can You Have Eye Disease Without Symptoms? Understanding Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a disease in which increased pressure inside the eye causes gradual damage to the optic nerve. The optic nerve is what carries visual information from the eye to the brain. Once it is damaged, the loss is irreversible. What makes glaucoma especially dangerous is its lack of early symptoms. In the initial stages, vision remains clear. Reading, driving, screen use, all feel normal. There is no pain or discomfort in most cases. By the time a person notices a problem, significant and permanent damage has already occurred.

The most common symptoms, such as reduced vision and narrowing of the visual field, appear only in advanced stages. Peripheral vision is usually affected first, which is why people don't notice the loss until it becomes severe.

Symptom-free does not mean disease-free

Absence of symptoms does not mean absence of disease. Glaucoma does not announce itself. It does not wait for you to feel ready.

Eye pressure checks alone are not enough. A complete glaucoma evaluation includes:

Measurement of eye pressure

Examination of the optic nerve

Visual field testing to assess side vision

OCT imaging to detect early nerve damage

Central corneal thickness measurement, which affects pressure interpretation

Skipping these tests because vision feels "fine" is exactly how glaucoma steals sight.

A Case Study on Routine Check-Ups

Ram and Shyam, went for a routine eye check-up where one's results were normal but Shyam was found to have high eye pressure and was advised further tests for suspected glaucoma; he refused because he had no symptoms and his vision felt fine. Three years later, a follow-up revealed that nearly 50% of Shyam's optic nerve was already damaged due to uncontrolled pressure, and although eye drops and further evaluation were advised, he again declined because he still felt symptomless. Two years after that, Shyam returned in distress, having lost vision in his left eye, only to be told that the damage was permanent and irreversible. He had glaucoma all along, silently progressing without pain or early warning, exactly as this disease is known to do.

Who should be screened and when

Anyone can develop glaucoma, but the risk increases after the age of 40. Family history, diabetes, long-term steroid use, and high eye pressure further increase the risk.

That's why annual eye examinations after 40 are not optional. They are preventive medicine. Detecting glaucoma early allows doctors to slow or stop progression with eye drops, laser, or surgery. What cannot be done is reverse damage that has already occurred.

(By Dr Keerthan Rao, Consultant Ophthalmology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.