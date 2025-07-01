Elderly Woman Tied To Tree, Beaten Over Garbage Dispute In Karnataka: Cops

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly tied to a tree and brutally "assaulted" by her neighbour following an argument over garbage disposal in front of her house, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the morning of June 24 in Gautampura village but came to light only after a video of the assault went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage, they added.

According to police, the elderly woman, identified as Huchamma, confronted her neighbour, Prema, for dumping garbage in front of her house. A heated argument ensued, during which the victim allegedly made remarks about Prema's "character".

Enraged, Prema, with the help of two male relatives, allegedly dragged the elderly woman out of her house, tied her to a tree, and "assaulted" her, a senior police officer said.

"A case was registered at Anandapura police station the very next day, as soon as the matter came to our notice. Prema, who is also a relative of the victim, has been arrested," police added.

