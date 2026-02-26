Karnataka Man Kills Brother-In-Law After He Refuses To Pay Rs 8 Lakh Loan

What initially appeared to be a mysterious death in a Karnataka village has now unfolded into a chilling story of family conspiracy, property dispute and betrayal.

On February 20, villagers discovered the body of a man lying in farmland on the outskirts of Hirenandihalli village in Belgaum district. Police initially registered a case of an unidentified death. During the investigation, the man who died was identified as Kalmesh Koti, a native of the village who had been working as a daily wage labourer at a mutt in Tumakuru.

Kalmesh had returned to his native place for Maha Shivaratri, unaware that a plan to kill him had allegedly already been set in motion.

Police investigations revealed that Kalmesh and his wife, Kasturi Koti, had been living separately for nearly 12 years following marital disputes. Kasturi was staying at her parental home in Kundagol town along with their son.

Five years ago, Kasturi had borrowed about 8 lakh from her brother Mallesh Ambannavar for their daughter's marriage.

The loan was reportedly given by pledging Kalmesh's three acres of ancestral land. Investigators say disputes arose when Kalmesh allegedly refused to transfer ownership of the land or repay the amount.

According to police, Kasturi allegedly decided that if Kalmesh died, the property would legally pass into her name, allowing her to sell the land and clear the debt owed to her brother.

On the day of the incident, Kalmesh was allegedly invited by his brother-in-law Mallesh for a party. He was taken to farmland belonging to Mallesh and his associate Mudukappa Kolekar.

Police said the two allegedly strangled Kalmesh using a rope.

After the murder, the accused allegedly shifted the body to another farmland to mislead investigators and created a scene suggesting that Kalmesh had died of a heart attack.

During questioning, police uncovered the alleged conspiracy involving Kalmesh's wife, Kasturi, and their son, Kiran Koti, who are believed to have been aware of the plan.

Police arrested Mallesh Ambannavar, Mudukappa Kolekar, Kasturi Koti and Kiran Koti in connection with the case.

All four have been remanded to Hindalga Central Jail.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police Ramrajan stated that the murder was a pre-planned act driven by a property dispute. Further investigation is underway.