Manipur Woman Assaulted Near Delhi Court After Objecting To Harassment

A woman from Manipur was allegedly assaulted for objecting to harassment by a group of men near a park close to the Saket District Court complex on Sunday evening, Delhi police said.

The woman, along with her friends, was taking a walk in a park when a group of men made inappropriate remarks towards them. When one of the women objected to the comments, the situation escalated, and she was reportedly assaulted by the group of men.

The injured woman was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Preliminary reports indicate that she will recover soon and has suffered minor injuries.

"A police team reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and contacted the victim. Teams are in constant touch with her, and further action will be taken based on her statement," the officer said.

Efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused persons, police said.

Last month, three women from Arunachal Pradesh living in Delhi's Malviya Nagar were hurled with racial abuses by a couple who were later sent into a 14-day judicial custody.

The Delhi Police said that the alleged accused and her husband have been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported. An incident of minor grievance turned into a volatile confrontation.

The video sparked massive outrage, with Chief Ministers and prominent voices from the Northeast demanding strict action against the couple. Delhi Police registered a case under sections relating to outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation and promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different religious, racial, language, or regional groups.